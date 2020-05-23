|
Virginia E. "Gini" Knorr, 65, passed away Thursday, May 21, at her home.
She was born May 19, 1955, in Gratz, a daughter of Laura E. (Herb) Knorr, of Valley View, and the late Wallace E. Knorr.
Gini was a 1973 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and later received her bachelor's degree from Penn State University. She later continued her learning by completing the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Program.
Gini was a passionate reader and quilter. Her greatest joy was found in gardening and was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Garden Club.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer L. and Nathan A. Schock, of Barnesville, Lucy and Nick G. Bagdonis, of Orwigsburg; two grandchildren, Ian D. and Lorelai S. Schock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lennard E. and Karen Knorr, of Dillsburg, and Randy and Debbie Herb, of Gratz; one sister and brother-in-law, Julie D. and Rick Derck, of Shamokin; her partner, Joan M. Krick, of Northumberland; her beloved dogs, Daisy, Truvy and Blue.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Gini's memory may be made to of Central PA, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Arrangements are by Joseph. W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
