|
|
Virginia J. Schwartz, 89, of Moyers Station Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.
Born Sept. 20, 1930, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and Helen Sherman Zimmerman.
She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years, member of the choir, and Willing Workers and Fellowship Committee. She also made the communion wine for many years.
Virginia worked as a seamstress for Fox Knapp Manufacturing, Pine Grove. She had a love for music and nature, especially butterflies and hummingbirds. She was a guitarist in a band that played for Hoedowns. She loved to cook, especially her sugar cookies, and the kids always enjoyed eating cookies at Gramma's kitchen table.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert B. Schwartz, in 2001; sister, Jean Zimmerman; two brothers, Clare "Nubby" Zimmerman and Thomas Zimmerman Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda and husband, Dale Ferrebee, Jane and husband, James Halye, both of Schuylkill Haven; six grandchildren, Aleisha and husband, Tim Brixius, Billie Jo Wolff, Jeremy and wife, Erin Herring, Stephanie and husband, Andru Ditzler, Tyler and wife, Missy Halye, Lindsey and husband, Tom Herbein; three stepchildren, Krysta Halye and husband, David Houtz, Jeremiah and wife, Laura Ferrebee, Tamara and husband, Dane Noecker; 11 great-grandchildren, Hayley, Quentin, and Ian Wolff, Delton and Julia Brixius, Aedyn and Carter Ditzler, Emma and Alex Halye, Cadence and Finley Herring; two step-great-grandchildren, Caeli and John Noecker; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 12, 2019