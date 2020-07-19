Home

Virginia L. Smith

Virginia L. Smith, 71, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, July 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Virginia was born Nov. 29, 1948,in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Bernice V. (Bowers) and Robert T. Ahrensfield.

She was the wife of William C. Smith. They were married May 1, 1971.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Orwigsburg.

She graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1967 and attended Nursing School through Schuylkill Manor and earned her CNA.

She worked as a sewing machine operator.

In addition to her husband, William, Virginia is survived by two sons, Dean William Smith, husband of Margaret, of Middletown, and Corey Lee Smith, husband of Megan, of Orwigsburg. Virginia is also survived by her brother, Robert Ahrensfield Jr., of Schuylkill Haven.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. A memorial gathering will begin at 1 p.m. Guests planning to attend are asked to please follow CDC guidelines to help against spread of COVID-19.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2020
