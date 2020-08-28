Home

Virginia M. "Ginny" (Strenchock) Vesay, 66, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with family by her side.

Born Aug. 19, 1954, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Ruth (Martonis) Strenchock.

Ginny was a graduate of West Catholic Girls' High School, Philadelphia. She then attended Penn State University and graduated from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, earning her master's degree as a physician assistant.

She was a retired physician assistant, having worked in family practice in Maryland.

Ginny was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and playing slot machines. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed listening to "Polka Joe". But above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her infant son, Paul.

Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Ronald A. Vesay; two daughters, Amanda Muraczewski and her husband, Jason, of Ringtown, and Jessie Vesay, of Minersville; one stepdaughter, Deborah Kramer; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amber, Angela, Janelle and Jack; great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Strenchock and his wife, Mary, of Havertown; one niece.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
