Virginia S. Fago, 92, formerly of Ashland, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center, Pinellas Park, Fla.
Born Aug. 8, 1926, in West Cameron Township, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Helen Timko Schleig.
Preceding Virginia in death was her first husband, Eugene Bird; her second husband, Andrew Fago; three daughters and one son, Beverly Cocco, Virginia "Tina" Milewski, Barry Bird, and Bonnie Deromedi.
Surviving are a daughter, Dolores Weiss, Lake George, N.Y.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services will be held from Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 8, 2019