Vladimor "Wally" Maliniak, 97, a former resident of Schuylkill County, recently residing in St. Helena Island, S.C., passed away with his children and their spouses at his side April 6, 2019.



Born in Shenandoah, Aug. 28, 1921, he was a son of the late Max and Anna Mahulsky Maliniak.



Wally attended Shenandoah schools, and was a member of the first graduating class of West Mahanoy Township, 1939. Wally trained as a butcher and helped his father, Max, in his grocery store and butcher shop.



He enlisted in the Army, and upon returning home, he worked at the former Tregellas shoe store in Mahanoy City. He later became a buyer for the Leader Department Store in Hazleton before starting his own store, Shoe City in Ashland. He and his son operated two stores for more than 15 years.



Shoe City truly defined Wally as a businessman and merchandiser. He began concepts in shoe sales in the 1970s that were not duplicated until the early 1980s.



Wally was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Disabled Veterans of America. In 1960, he was elected to serve on the Mahanoy Area School District board, and became president shortly after. He also serviced on the TRIAD S.A.L.T. Council and volunteered with seniors and the Ringtown Area Library.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Tregellas Maliniak; his stepmother, Julia Maliniak; his sister, Rosellen Howell; his great-grandson, Anthony.



He is survived by his son, Mark Maliniak and his wife, Tracie Gantz; a daughter, Diane Maliniak, wife of Kenneth Hall; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; a sister, Eileen Newburn; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Schuylkill County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council in Pottsville, or to the Ringtown Area Library. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Wally's family during this time of need. Sign the online register at www.ringtownfuneral.com.



