W. Betty Lechler Obituary
W. Betty Lechler, 99, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, May 22, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

She was born April 16, 1921, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late William and Katie (May) Wesner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lechler, and several siblings.

She was the last member of her immediate family and is survived only by nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mahanoy City.

Funeral service and interment will be private due to the current pandemic. Donations to First United Methodist Church or a would be appreciated. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020
