H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Interment
Following Services
Donaldson Cemetery
Wade M. Straub


1983 - 2019
Wade M. Straub Obituary
Wade M. Straub, 36, of East Mountain Road, Hegins, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home.

Born April 5, 1983, in Pottsville, he was a son of Cheryl Felty Straub, of Hegins, and the late Ronald M. Straub Sr.

He was a 2001 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.

Wade worked as a machine operator for Superior Products.

He enjoyed fishing, going to buffets, spending time playing cards with his uncle and cousins, family events with his younger cousins, making people laugh and visiting with his best and loving cousin, Adrienne, and her loving puppies.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Mark and Pauline Straub and Lester Sr. and Gloria Felty.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, Ronald Straub Jr., of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; niece, Makayla Straub; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Curtis Zemencik officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Donaldson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions made to The Gate House (a nonprofit organization providing community-based drug and alcohol treatment programs), Attn: Scott Althouse, Director of Development and Administration, 817 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17602, or at gatehouse.org/donate in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
