Wallace F. Reed

Wallace F. Reed Obituary
Wallace F. Reed, 93, of Tower City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Tower City, June 19, 1926, he was a son of the late William and Elma Reed.

He was a World War II Navy veteran.

Wally worked for many years as a delivery man for the former City Dry Cleaners, Williamstown. He retired from the Lebanon Steel Foundry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jean Koppenhaver Reed, in 2007; one brother and one sister.

Surviving are his son, Randall Reed, owner of Randalls Jewelry, Pine Grove; four sisters and one brother.

Following Wally's wishes, there will be no services. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremations Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
