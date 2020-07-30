Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Wally Kilraine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wally "The Hulk" Kilraine


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wally "The Hulk" Kilraine Obituary

Wally "The Hulk" Kilraine, 65, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, at his residence.

Born July 30, 1954, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Helen (Searle) and James Kilraine.

He was the husband of Norma (Seiders) Kilraine.

He was employed by various companies as a truck driver. He last worked at Napa Auto Parts, Schuylkill Haven. He was an avid fisherman and a member of a bass fishing club in Minersville. He loved going to Florida.

He was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Keith Lash.

Walter is survived by five daughters, Billie-Jo, wife of Chris Yorski, of North Manheim Township, Starlyn, wife of Kevin Meitzler, of Lake Wynonah, Jerrine, wife of James Drey Jr., of Schuylkill Haven, Shy Kilraine, of Pottsville, Anastasia Kilraine and her significant other, David Sherrill, of Minersville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six stepsiblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -