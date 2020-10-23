Home

Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Walter E. Riegel Jr. Obituary

On Oct. 19, 2020, Walter E. Riegel Jr., of Willow Valley Retirement Communities, Willow Street, passed into his next life.

He was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Riegel Sr., of Shenandoah. He was married to the late Janice (Anderson) Riegel, who passed on Feb. 5, 2020.

Walter graduated from J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and from Temple University in electronic technology. He was employed by Bell Telephone Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.J., and retired from IBM Corporation, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in August 1992. Walter was an Army veteran and served as a private first class from 1954 to 1956.

Walter is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Gail, and their daughters, Allison and Katherine, of Ashburn, Va., and Gary, of Alexandria, Va., and Darrell, of Lancaster.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The Revs. Craig Ross and Sarah Teichmann of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster, will officiate. Visitation with family and friends will be at 10 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow the service in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Neffsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
