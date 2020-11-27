Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Schoffstall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Schoffstall Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Schoffstall Jr. Obituary

Walter E. Schoffstall Jr., 71, of Morgan Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born Dec. 22, 1948, in Williamstown, he was a son of the late Walter E. Sr. and Betty Deitrich Schoffstall.

He was a 1966 graduate of Williams Valley High School and Williamson Trade School.

He was a member of the Pine Grove Wesleyan Church.

Walter was an engineer for Dayton Superior, Tremont.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 50 years, Beverly A. Deiter Schoffstall, on Feb. 24, 2020.

Surviving are a son, Michael Schoffstall, of Hummelstown; a daughter, Michelle and husband, Lynn Brown, of Pine Grove; eight grandchildren, Shelby, Michael, Shyla, Seth, Kael, Shaylynn, Kellan and Skylee; a sister, Judy Hoffman, of Williamstown; two brothers, Robert Schoffstall, of Tremont, and Darrell Schoffstall, of Conneaut Lakes.

There will be a viewing from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Graveside services and interment will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hetzel's Cemetery, Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Jonathan Pickett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Wesleyan Church, 74 Bethel Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuenralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -