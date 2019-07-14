Walter F. Androshick, 78, of Saint Clair, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.



He was born on June 20, 1941, in Pottsville. Walter is the son of the late Frank Androshick and Helen (Kolody) Androshick.



He was married to his beloved wife, Jeanne M. (Beadle) Androshick for 42 years. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. He attended Saint Clair High School.



Walter was a former Little League coach. He was a member of Newtown Gun Club and was also a member of Marian Rod and Gun Club.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Walter was a correctional officer at the Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville and also worked at Quaker Maid Kitchens in Leesport, Pa.



He is preceded in death by two brothers, John Androshick and Edward Androshick.



In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he is survived by two sons, Bruce Androshick, husband of Amy, of Saint Clair, and Walter Androshick Jr., of Saint Clair; a daughter, Kelly Foran, of Saint Clair; a brother, Francis Androshick, husband of Betty, of Tremont; granddaughters, Ava Androshick, Ella Androshick, Mackenzie Androshick, all of Saint Clair; grandsons, Ty-Kooper Androshick and TJ Cooper, both of Saint Clair; several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Interment will be held at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family would appreciate contributions be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund, 250 East Hancock Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



