Walter H. Kneipp

Walter H. Kneipp Obituary

Walter H. Kneipp, 89, of Frackville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife.

Born in Newark, N.J., he was a son of the late John and Florence Stumpf Kneipp.

Walt worked as forklift driver for General Motors for 43 years before his retirement.

Walt was a Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Geraldine "Terry" Kneipp, of Frackville, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
