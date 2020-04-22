|
Walter J. Choplick Sr., 92, of Shenandoah Heights, passed Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born June 5, 1927, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Walter Barney and Anna (Olszewski) Choplick.
He was a 1945 graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights. He also attended Penn State Schuylkill, where he earned his certification in drafting.
Mr. Choplick was a decorated World War II Navy veteran, having served his country in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He received the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal.
Walter was the owner and operator of the former W. Choplick Concrete Burial Vaults, Shenandoah Heights, where he was a manufacturer, franchisor and dealer for Eagle Burial Vaults.
On Oct. 8, 1950, in St. Casimir Church, Shenandoah, he married the love of his life, the former Gloria D. Balkiewicz, who survives.
He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Saint Casimir Church, where he was an usher and a member of Holy Name Society. Walter was a member of Anthony P. Damato "Medal of Honor" Post 792, Shenandoah, for over 60 years. He also held membership in Sun City Veteran's Association, Bluffton, S.C. He was a former member Eagle Triplex Burial Vault Association, National Burial Vault Association, Pennsylvania Burial Vault Association, Upper Schuylkill Concert Band and Shenandoah Valley Alumni Band. He was also a member of the former Samuel H. Kehl American Legion Post, Shenandoah, Shenandoah Moose Lodge and Monarch Associates. Walter was a member and past president of Shenandoah Rotary Club.
Walter treasured his family; he was a kind, generous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He especially was delighted in the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 69 years, Gloria D. Choplick, are his son, Walter J. Choplick Jr. and his wife, Helene, of Shenandoah Heights; his daughter, Gloria Choplick Schelling and her husband, Andrew Schelling, of West Chester; four grandchildren, Debra Moore and her husband, Ed, Andrew Schelling IV and his wife, Jennifer, Denise Wevodau and her fiancé, Nelson, and Walter Jeffrey Choplick; five great-grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Private interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Mercy Chapel Memorial Fund, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
