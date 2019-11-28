|
|
Walter L. McCormick, 73, of Bethlehem, and formerly of Pottsville, passed away Monday afternoon in St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, with his family by his side.
Born in Sparta, Tenn., Sept. 2, 1946, he was a son of the late Creed and Myrtle Mae (Anderson) McCormick.
He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Walter was a textile worker for Argo and Millers.
He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
Walter liked Western movies, Louie Lamore Western books and listening to Golden Oldies music, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, in December 2018, and to whom he was married 46 years.
Walter is survived by son, Michael P., husband of Kelly, of Bethlehem; daughter, Michelle C., wife of Jeremy Bass, of Ozark, Ala.; grandchildren, Ashley L. and Emily M. Turner, Kacey and Brandon McCormick, Aden, Austin N. and Emelie G. Bass and Krista L. Gardner; great-granddaughter, Kailie Sawvell; brother, Fred McCormick, sister, Shirley Green, both of Indiana; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Patrick R.C.C., 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family requests contributions in Walter's memory be sent to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2019