Walter Martin "Walt" Witkowski, 74, of New York, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in New York, due to complications of COVID-19.
Walt was the middle brother of three brothers, all born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; his birthdate was June 2, 1945. Their mom and dad, John and Mary (Gregonis) Witkowski were both from Shenandoah, to where they returned after they retired. However, Walt remained in New York his entire life. He graduated from New Utrecht High School, Brooklyn, in 1961.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. For additional information or to leave a condolence for Walt's family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2020