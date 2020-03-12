|
|
Walter R. Yonosky Jr., 83, of Stevens, formerly of Mar Lin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Walter was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Pottsville, a son of the late Walter Sr. and Josephine (Berefski) Yonosky.
He was the widower of Judith Marie (Murray) Yonosky, who passed away June 2, 2016. He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1954. He was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of Mother of Perpetual Health, Ephrata. He was a veteran of the Army. He retired from Rockwell, Reading. He was an avid marksman and often could be found at competitive shoots at the range. He was a past member of United States Revolver Association, PA Rifle & Pistol Association and Berks Pistol Club Inc. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend to all and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Yonosky, of Denver; sisters, Joan, wife of James A. Goodman, and Eileen DeStefano, widow of Richard DeStefano; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Walter's name to a . Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020