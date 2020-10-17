Home

Walter S. Donella, of Palo Alto, formerly of Mahanoy City, entered into eternal life Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born at the former locust Mountain Hospital, a son of the late William A. and Sophia M. (Wilner) Donella.

He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School and the Schuylkill County Vo-Tech program in culinary arts.

Walter went on to further his education and graduated from Culinary School of Washington DC. This provided him the opportunity for employment at many upscale restaurants, including Embassy Row, Washington, D.C.; English Style Inn, Virginia; Blue Ridge Restaurant Corp., Martinsburg, W.V.; and seasonally at Chez le Mere Restaurant, Rehoboth, Del. Locally, he was employed at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Shenandoah Heights, as a chef.

He graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College, Virginia, with a degree in business management and Hagerstown Junior College of Hagerstown, Md., with a degree in management and marketing. He used these to own and operate his business Hap-E-Toys at the Tangiers Mall, Martinsburg, W.V. He was employed by Lincoln Mortgage and 1st American Mortgage as a loan officer, helping many families obtain their first home. He also obtained his real estate appraisal license. He wore many hats throughout his life. As he always said, "It's all good."

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William J. Donella, and nephew, Adam Donella.

He is survived by his daughters, Megan Elizabeth Park and her husband, Jeremy, of Winchester, Va., Casey Donella, of Hagerstown, Md., and Jacque Donella, of Middleburg, Va.; sister, Kathleen M. Bridgen, wife of Charles H. Bridgen; nephews, Charles W. Bridgen, William Donella Jr. and Daniel Donella; a niece, Free Ann Donella; numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Interment will follow in St Joseph Cemetery Mahanoy City. Family prefers donations to Hillside SPCA. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
