Walter S. Herring Jr., 72, of Barnesville, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.



Born Dec. 27, 1946, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Walter S. Sr. and Esther Loy Herring.



He was a 1965 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.



Walter worked as a pipe layer for Gambone Construction in Norristown.



He was a member of the Moss Glenn Gun Club, Quakake Legion, and New Ringgold Fire Company. He loved to hunt, fish and cook and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Sixers fan.



He lived for his yearly hunting trip to Jackman, Maine. He loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball and softball.



Preceding him in death were two brothers, Timothy Herring and William Herring; a sister, Dawn Herring.



Surviving are two sons, Matthew and wife, Danielle Herring, of Pine Grove, and Timothy and wife, Cindy Herring, of Ashland; two grandchildren, Timothy Walter Herring and Skye Herring; two sisters, Gladys Bachman, of Edgewater, Fla., and Jane Neidlinger, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.



Services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at



