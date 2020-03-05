Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
Walter W. Whalen


1930 - 2020
Walter W. Whalen Obituary
Walter W. Whalen, 89, of Brier City, passed away Monday evening at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Albert and Marie Ernst Whalen.

He attended Minersville High School and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Walter was retired from Yellow Freight Trucking, although he drove for numerous other trucking companies throughout his career.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Florence Mae Tropp; a brother, Albert Whalen, of Mount Joy; a sister, Doris Whalen Maberry, of Georgia; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Reginald Leibensberger will officiate. Relatives and friends can call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to Zion Lutheran Church. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Walter's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
