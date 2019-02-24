Wanda I. Barry, 60, of Sacramento, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Monday, May 12, 1958, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Donald C. and Elaine R. Musket Marberger.
Wanda was a 1976 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and a 1996 graduate of the Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing.
She was a licensed practical nurse at Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg.
She was a member of St. Peter's "Hoffman's" United Church of Christ, Lykens Township.
Wanda loved nursing and taking care of the elderly.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin R. Barry, to whom she was married for 38 years.
She is also survived by three brothers, Donald W. Marberger and his wife, Jane, of Mohnton, Randall G. Marberger and his wife, Bonnie, of Elizabethville, and Timothy A. Marberger, of Pine Grove; sister, Beth A. Neidlinger and her husband, Edmund, of Pine Grove; father- and mother-in-law, Roy and Carolyn Barry, of Elizabethville; brother-in-law, Scott E. Barry and his wife, Holly, of Elizabethville; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Jeffrey A. Wagner officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Peter's Cemetery, Lykens Township. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1289 S. Crossroads Road, Lykens, PA 17048. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
