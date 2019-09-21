|
|
Wanda Joy Carol (Neifert) Johannides, of Sycamore Lane, New Ringgold, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home after a nine-year, courageous battle against cancer at the age of 54.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1964, in Pottsville, she is survived by her husband, Frederick B. Johannides; mother, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and her husband, James P., of New Ringgold; sons, Joshua Paul Pipetti and his wife, Jamie, of Montgomery, James Gabriel Pipetti, of Altoona, and Colton Gunner Johannides, of New Ringgold; daughter, Amy Jo Pipetti and her fiancé, Ty Johannides, of Altoona; brother, Scott Larry Neifert and his wife, Nadine, of San Antonio, Texas; sister, JoAnn Star Kasel and her husband, Mike, of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Jackson Spence and Luna Pipetti; paternal grandmother, Mabel Schuetrumpf and her husband, Norman, of Sugarloaf; two nieces and one nephew.
A 1982 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Wanda earned her cosmetology license from Empire Beauty School, Pottsville. She operated Design Inspirations by Wanda in East Freedom for over ten years, and worked for Pittsburgh Glass Works. Relocating home to be close to family, Wanda most recently worked at East Penn Manufacturing in Quality Control. A member of Zion Stone Church, West Penn Township, Wanda enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and planting in her flower garden. She will be missed by all.
She was predeceased by her father, Larry Neifert, in 2004.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960, 570-386-5884. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960, with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Friends may call in church from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, New Ringgold. Memorials in her name will be used to establish a college fund for her son, Colton Gunner Johannides. Please make memorials to Frederick B. Johannides, 18 Sycamore Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Wanda may be sent to www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2019