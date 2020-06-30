|
|
Wanda W. Fishburn, 78, of Ashland, passed away early Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep.
Born Aug. 10, 1941, at Ashland State General Hospital, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Lorraine Shields Snyder.
She graduated from William Tennent High School, Warminster.
Wanda always greeted everyone with a smile. She had a deep love for her family and a strong belief in her faith.
She enjoyed reading her Bible everyday and listening to music. Her greatest joy came from seeing and visiting with her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Ashland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fishburn Sr.; a sister, Laura Facer; brothers, Albert and Samuel Snyder.
She is survived by a son, Raymond Fishburn Jr. and his wife, Tish, Ashland; three daughters, Lorraine Waizenegger, Lancaster, Dorettah Taylor, Ashland, and Marie, wife of Lenny Bair, Ashland; nephews she loved and helped raise as sons, Albert and Robert Snyder; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Bethany E.C. Church, 15 N. 13th St., Ashland. A viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the 11 a.m. service. Interment will follow in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethany E.C. Church. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2020