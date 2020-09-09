Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Warren R. Harter

Warren R. Harter, 73, of Walnut Street, Ashland, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, at Geisinger Shamokin Community Area Hospital, Shamokin.

Born Feb. 17, 1947, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Harry and Orpha Kehler Harter.

He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1965, and was a veteran of the Air Force, specializing in mechanics of turbo prop and jet aircraft, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Warren was employed by the former Fleetwood Manufacturing Company, Elysburg, as a cabinet builder, later working as a mechanic for E.T. Kramer Garage, Ashland, until his retirement.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Lewis Harter, passing in 2018.

Survivors are wife, Kay Tobias Harter, married 48 years; son, Warren H. Harter and his wife, Carla, of Ashland; daughter, Wanda, wife of David Chapman, of Shamokin; daughter, Denise, wife of John Brown, of Shamokin; brother, Charles Harter and his companion, Mary Ludwig, of Ashland; sister, Carol, wife of Wally Fetterolf, of Mowry; sister, Brenda, wife of Barry Spieles, of Ashland; sister, Debbie, wife of Gary Leib, of Gordon; sister, Beth, wife of Michael Ploxa, of Frackville; grandchildren, Savannah and Chevy Harter, Nick, Justin and Jake Chapman, also Dallas, Jack and Scarlet Brown; nieces and nephews

At the request of the family, there is not a funeral service scheduled at this time. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is assisting the family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
