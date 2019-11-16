Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Wayne F. Papada Obituary
Wayne F. Papada, 67, of Minersville, passed away late Wednesday evening at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Frank and Lorraine Butler Papada.

He was a graduate of Minersville High School. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was a cutter and spreader in the local garment industry and had worked at Pine Shirt and Van Heusen Clothing. He also worked at KFI Plastic.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, the former Helen Toroney; a daughter Allison and her husband, Justin Terry, of Minersville; a son, Alan Papada, of Minersville; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Terry and Paige Dillman.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Wayne's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
