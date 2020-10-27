Home

Wayne James Rhoads, 74, of Saint Clair, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born July 13, 1946, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Wayne S. Rhoads and Isabel (Bagucansky) Rhoads.

He retired in housekeeping after 32 years from the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.

He was a member of former St. Casimir RCC, Saint Clair, and Alert Fire Company, Saint Clair, where he volunteered as a fire policeman.

Wayne was an engaging person who loved talking to people. He also loved animals especially dogs. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles on TV.

Surviving are brother, William Rhoads and his wife, Donna, of Saint Clair; nephew, William Rhoads and his wife, Kelly, of Pottsville; niece, Meghan Rhoads, of Pottsville; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alert Fire Company, 34 S. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
