Born Aug. 17, 1922, in Klingerstown, he was a son of the late Lloyd S. Sr. and Mabel Clark Herb. He was married to the late Arlene Jacko, who preceded him in death in 2001.



A farmer and avid sportsman, Wayne worked 20 years as a mechanic and retired from Kerris and Helfrick, Mount Carmel. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the F&AM Herndon Lodge 702, the Valley of Harrisburg Consitory and St. Peter's UCC in Paxinos. Wayne took up archery hunting in his early 90s and successfully harvested two deer.



Wayne loved to tinker with engines, enjoyed his weekly ritual of dinner and cards with friends, and was famous for his homemade ice cream, peanut butter pies and sauerkraut. He will be deeply and fondly missed by family and friends.



In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton Herb and Lloyd Herb Jr.; two sisters, Helen Herb Fertig and Grace Herb Falck and their spouses; two nieces; two nephews; a great-grandnephew.



Wayne is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Boyer; 12 nephews and nieces; grandnephews and nieces and great-grandnephews and -nieces.



Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's UCC (Blue Church), Airport Road, Paxinos, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Gurba officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital, C/O , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit



