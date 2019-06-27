|
Wayne P. Felker, 76, of Summit Hill, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born Feb. 17, 1943, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Mae M. Spiece Felker.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, William, Lewis and Donald Felker; nephews, Robert Felker and William Maurer.
Surviving are a sister, Fay Maurer, of Hatboro; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Felker, Jeff Felker, Carla Maurer Waddington, Donna Felker, Jen Felker Wagner.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
