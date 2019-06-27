Home

Wayne P. Felker Obituary
Wayne P. Felker, 76, of Summit Hill, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born Feb. 17, 1943, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Mae M. Spiece Felker.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, William, Lewis and Donald Felker; nephews, Robert Felker and William Maurer.

Surviving are a sister, Fay Maurer, of Hatboro; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Felker, Jeff Felker, Carla Maurer Waddington, Donna Felker, Jen Felker Wagner.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements.Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 27, 2019
