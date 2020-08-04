Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Wayne Clark
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
Wayne Roy Clark Obituary

Wayne Roy Clark, 40, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, in Scranton.

Wayne was born April 22, 1980, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Deborah (Shipp) and Donald Clark of Scranton.

He worked as a truck driver for Denison Landscaping, Fort Washington, Md.

Wayne loved spending time with his wife and children, gardening and riding his brand new Harley-Davidson Motorcycle.

He was the husband of Dorettah (Klinger) Clark.

Wayne is survived by two daughters, Claudia Clark, of Barnesville, and Karin Scalamonti, of Barnesville; a son, Colton Clark, of Barnesville; by two sisters, Kayla Clark, of Scranton, and Karissa Clark, of Scranton, two brothers, Jason Clark, of Scranton, and Kamryn Clark, of Scranton; two stepsisters, Dawn Hill, of Scranton, and Bridget, wife of Jason Knoch, of Scranton; a stepbrother, William Miller, of Missouri.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
