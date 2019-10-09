|
|
Wayne W. Shoup, 61, of Ferndale, Wash., passed away Feb. 5, 2019.
He was born in Roswell, N.M., Nov. 25, 1957, a son of the late Clair and Joyce (Deeble) Shoup.
Growing up, Wayne's father served in the Air Force, and some of his fondest childhood memories were made when they lived in Bermuda.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, crabbing, catching snakes and baseball. Wayne was a loving and positive man, finding the best in every situation. His enthusiasm for politics and his country was second to the love of his family and the joy that his grandchildren, Johnny and Grace, brought him.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lyndia; their children, David, John and Jennifer; a brother, Glenn Shoup; niece and nephews, Clinton, Jessica, Jared and Trevor; along with his two grandchildren. His aunt, Jean D'Arconte-Deeble, also survives as do several cousins.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. John's Cemetery in Ringtown. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery, as Wayne will be laid to rest on the family plot immediately following the service. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Wayne's family during this time of need. More information and directions are available at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019