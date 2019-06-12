Wendy J. Farnsworth, 50, of Ashland, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born July 11, 1968, in Ridley Park, she was a daughter of James and Eleanor Hoshman Chappell, of Shamokin.



Wendy graduated from Line Mountain High School. She was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Ashland. Wendy was an avid photographer and loved the outdoors and nature.



In addition to her parents, surviving are aunts, Michelle, wife of Michael Ambrose, of Pottsville, and Betty Chappell, of Ashland; uncle, William Hoshman, of Ashland; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland, PA 17921, or to the . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary