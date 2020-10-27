Home

Wesley Litchko, 83, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Catawissa, Feb. 22, 1937, he was a son of the late John and Bertha (Fago) Litchko. He worked in coal mines most of his life and was a former Ashland police officer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved training beagles and flying pigeons.

He was a member of the Assumption of Blessed Mary Church, Centralia. He was of strong faith and spent many hours praying for others. He loved spending time with family. He was always smiling and always making others laugh and smile. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State football.

He was the husband of the late Mary Teresa McGinley Litchko, to whom he was married for 60 years, five months and three days.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Mary, Bertha, George, Joseph, Michael, Dorothy, Martha, Elizabeth and John; infant brother and sisters, John, Anna, Andrew, Theodore and Margaret.

He is survived by four children, Teresa Moses, (Scotty), Lavelle, Wesley Litchko (Rhonda), Mount Carmel, Steven Litchko (Danielle), Ashland and Rosemary Postick (Michael), Fountain Springs; seven grandchildren, Robert, Nicole, Michelle (Freed), Rick, Scott Litchko, Steven Litchko and Amber Boyer; five great-grandchildren, Brody, Bailey, Tavin, Kaden and Braxton; two sisters, Julia Fedako and Theresa Banic; one brother, Nicholas Litchko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Assumption BVM Church, Centralia, with the Rev. Mark Fesniak officiating. Viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Assumption BVM Church, South Center Street, Aristes, PA 17920. We ask that COVID-19 guidelines and practices by used during the services and visitation for Wesley. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
