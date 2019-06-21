Whitney Maleeca Lyn Boyer, 25, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Cressona, passed away Monday, June 17, in East Pittsburgh.



Born in Lancaster, Nov. 4, 1993, she was a daughter of Larry M. Boyer Sr. and Linda C. Fisher Boyer, of Cressona.



Whitney graduated from Hazleton Area High School in 2012 and Penn State University in 2018.



She excelled in track and field, having participated in states in 2009 and 2012, and was the District 1 champion in the high jump in 2012. Whitney also participated in gymnastics for many years.



She loved music, dancing and especially fashion.



Whitney was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Boyer.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Jamie Lewis and husband, Kyle, Mechanicsburg, and Brook Neilson and husband, Ryan, Richlandtown; two brothers, Larry Boyer II and wife, Morgan, Pine Grove, and Richard Boyer and wife, Kacie, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Derrick, Ryan and Dawson Boyer, Michael and Allison Neilson and Isaiah Lewis.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with the Rev. Ethan Levengood officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.



