|
|
Wilfred Howard "Bud" Duncan, 91, of Selinsgrove, left our physical world Sept. 15, 2019, to join his loved ones in Heaven.
Those who knew Bud will remember especially his infectious humor and quick wit.
Bud was born in Sunbury, growing up in Hummel's Wharf, where parents Mamie and Irvin owned a fruit market, which taught Bud and his four siblings the art of running a business.
Bud was very proud of his country and was stationed in the Pacific during World War II, serving in the Navy as a communications radio operator. Prior to serving, Bud was a Civil Air Patrol cadet and served many years in the reserves. In addition, he was also an accomplished pilot, competitive square dancer and insatiable Scrabble player. He was known as "Grandpa" as a foster grandparent, volunteering for more than five years, touching the hearts of many young men and women. His jobs included working for the railroad as a telegraph operator, printing press operator and was also a manager for several area state liquor stores.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Duncan; his parents, Mamie and Irvin Duncan; two sisters, Ethel Cameron and Charlotte Duncan.
Bud is survived by two sisters, Lenore Ziegler, of New Freedom, and Shirley Duncan, of Harrisburg; one brother, Raymond Duncan, of Texas; two children, Lisa Duncan Davis, of Florida, and Stephany Gormley, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren; and the love of his life and partner for many years, Carol Leib.
Friends and family can join together for a celebration of Bud's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Military honors and a meal will follow the service. Contributions to honor the memory of Wilfred can be made to Ronald McDonald House, P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821. Make sure to write Camp Dost on the envelope/check. Arrangements are by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019