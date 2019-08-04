|
Willard Alvin Reber, 82, of Allentown, passed away May 1, 2019, in Phoebe Home Inc., Allentown.
He was a son of the late Guy and Martha (Reber) Reber. He was married to Elva I. Reber for 39 years.
He served in the Air Force and was later employed as a Steel Press Operator at Dana Corp. in Reading.
Survivors are one daughter, Diane, wife of Barry Kessler, of Macedonia; three sons, David Reber, husband of Lynn Sfanos, of Allentown, Dwayne Reber and Elizabeth M. Wilson, of Reading, and Dean Reber, husband of Tammy, of Manitoba, Canada; granddaughter, Ashley Kessler, of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandson, Andrew Kessler, of Seattle, Wash.
Services are at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. Burial in church cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019