Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Reber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Alvin Reber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Alvin Reber Obituary
Willard Alvin Reber, 82, of Allentown, passed away May 1, 2019, in Phoebe Home Inc., Allentown.

He was a son of the late Guy and Martha (Reber) Reber. He was married to Elva I. Reber for 39 years.

He served in the Air Force and was later employed as a Steel Press Operator at Dana Corp. in Reading.

Survivors are one daughter, Diane, wife of Barry Kessler, of Macedonia; three sons, David Reber, husband of Lynn Sfanos, of Allentown, Dwayne Reber and Elizabeth M. Wilson, of Reading, and Dean Reber, husband of Tammy, of Manitoba, Canada; granddaughter, Ashley Kessler, of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandson, Andrew Kessler, of Seattle, Wash.

Services are at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. Burial in church cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.