William A. Bogden, 92, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Shenandoah, on Dec. 28, 1926 he was a son of the late Peter and Kathryn Nork Bogden.

He was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.

Mr. Bogden was a decorated World War II Navy veteran. He received the World War II Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor for the federal government with the MMI team spanning a five-state area.

William was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Annunciation BVM Church; A.P. Damato Medal of Honor Post 792, Shenandoah; Shenandoah Heights Fire Company and The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE).

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his step-grandson, T.J. Reese.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Anna T. Bishop; his stepson, Thomas Reese and his wife, Donna, of Ringtown; one brother, John Bogden, of Shenandoah; his golf buddy, Derrick Reese of Ringtown; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Religious services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
