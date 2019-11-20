|
William A. Lorah Jr., 54, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Bill was born in Shenandoah, Sept. 8, 1965, a son of Pauline (Mickalowski) Lorah, of Ringtown, and the late William Lorah Sr.
He was a 1983 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and had worked as a moulding operator for Hershey Foods, Humbolt, for the last 35 years.
A member of Park Crest Fish and Game Club, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved to go camping. He was an avid NASCAR and Rusty Wallace fan, who also enjoyed watching football as well as listening to music. Bill had many friends and an uncanny way of making people laugh. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown, and was a former girls softball coach in Frackville.
In addition to his mother, Pauline, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marjorie (Fellin) Lorah; his children, daughters, Kaitlyn and Heather, and son, Joshua. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Milky Way. Additionally, he leaves behind his in-laws, William and Rosemarie Fellin; brothers-in-law, Chris and Dennis Fellin and their families; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 82 N. Center St., Ringtown, with Father Dominic Pham officiating. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. The funeral procession will leave for the church at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Park Crest Fish and Game Club or St. Mary's Church, Ringtown. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2019