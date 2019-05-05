William A. Mackey, 70, and resident of Allentown, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away suddenly on Thursday.
He was the husband of Patricia A. Nause Mackey for 49 years. He was born in Fountain Springs to the late William J. and Eleanor S. Casper Mackey.
He was an Air Force veteran. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and island time with his family.
Surviving, along with his wife, are daughters, Erika L. Shak and husband, Thomas, Tracey A. Braim and husband, Timothy. He was Pappy to Anthony, Keriann, Patsy and Meagan; along with grand-doxies, Stanley, Daisy, and Cocoa Bean.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave. Exit of Route 22 and will be officiated by the Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. the day of the funeral with his family. Interment is private. Memorial contributions honoring Bill may be presented to Chincoteaque Volunteer Fire Company for the care of the ponies, 4028 Main Street, Cincoteaque, VA 23336 www.cvfc3.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 5, 2019