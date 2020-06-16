Home

William A. Pope

William A. Pope Obituary
William A. Pope, 62, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday evening in his residence with his family by his side.

Born June 25, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of Spencer "Pete" G. Pope Jr. and the late Carolyn (Rhoads) Pope.

Bill attended Pottsville Area High School and was a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

Through the years, he worked at various auto dealerships, including the family business, Pope Motors, Pottsville.

Bill enjoyed spending time in nature and his garden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn, in 2015.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kristina C. (Muench) Pope, to whom he was married 40 years; a daughter, Robin Pope, of Charleston, S.C.; a son, Benjamin Pope, husband of Meghan, of Bel Air, Md.; grandson, Dylan; father, Spencer "Pete" G. Pope Jr.; brothers, Spencer G. Pope III, of Auburn, James R. Pope, of Lake Wynonah, and Andrew R. Pope, husband of Denise, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services at Charles Baber Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Bill's memory be sent to Red Creek Wildlife Center Inc., 300 Moon Hill Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Grace Reformed Fellowship Church, 7401 Bernville Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2020
