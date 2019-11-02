|
William A. Straub Jr., 86, of Danville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 28, 1933, in Milton, a son of the late William A. Sr. and Estella Moser Straub
Bill graduated from Northumberland High School in 1952. As a teenager, Bill worked at John Ruch's garage in Northumberland and as a lifeguard at the Island Park pool.
He was drafted into the Army and became a squad leader during basic training. During the Korean Conflict, he was a medic at Bad Cannstatt Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany. He was also assigned to the 329th Hospital Train, which transported injured soldiers to and from various hospitals throughout Europe.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 48 years, Veda Wilt Straub. They were married May 8, 1970.
Bill was employed for 15 years at TRW in Danville, and then at Danville State Hospital as storeroom manager, from where he retired in 1991.
As a former member of St. Paul's Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Bill served as assistant financial secretary for several years. Later, he became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed helping to prepare the men's monthly breakfasts. He also had life memberships to the Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion.
Alongside his wife, Veda, Bill could often be seen dancing at "Lucky Afternoon" shows, at the local casinos, farmers markets or putting on meals at Ronald McDonald House. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing throughout his life. Bill was a "fixer of all things" and "solver of all problems." His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his friends and his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Myrna, and his sister, Shirley.
He is survived by four daughters, Darla Stafford, of Watsontown, Belva Delcamp and her husband, David, of Berwick, Melissa Musiano, of Elysburg, and Cynthia Gregory and her husband, Richard, of Pottsville; three sisters-in-law, Patty Keppler and her husband, Patrick, Donna Vitale, and Norma Hinkleman and her husband, Ron, all of Danville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 241 E. Market St., Danville, PA 17821, with the Rev. Trevor J. Hahn officiating. Burial will be private in Odd Fellows Columbarium, Danville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to The Ronald McDonald House, P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821. Arrangements were under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821.
