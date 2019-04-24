Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Arthur Degler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Arthur Degler, 91, passed away Saturday, April 20, at Providence Place, Pottsville. Bill was formerly of East Brunswick Township.



He was born in Orwigsburg, Dec. 2, 1927, a son of the late Katie Fietta Smith and Arthur Dewey Degler.



He was the widower of Nancy Lou Dunkel Degler. They were married for 64 years. She passed away April 14. Bill followed her to Heaven, lovingly, six days later.



Bill was a graduate of Orwigsburg High School, Class of 1946, and he served in the Army during World War II. He worked as an auditor for PMA Insurance and was a member of Masonic Lodge 138 and was a lifetime member of the NRA.



Bill was predeceased by sisters, Ruth Peters, Miriam Mitchell and Mary Skorupski.



Bill is survived by his son, William, husband of Kimberly Degler, of Schuylkill Haven; granddaughter, Katie Degler McNulty and her husband, Andrew; great-grandson, Conar McNulty.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. The public is invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team Orwigsburg, c/o Eileen Thompson, 33 E. Adamsdale Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.



