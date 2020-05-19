|
William B. Jones, 76, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Shenandoah and Frackville, passed peacefully with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Bill was born June 2, 1943, in Shamokin. Bill was a 1961 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Shamokin.
Bill served in Strategic Air Command in the Air Force from 1961-1965. He worked in the family business Jones Hardware Co. Bill married Frances E. Kapuscinski on June 5, 1971.
Bill was a devout Catholic, active in many churches over the years in both Northumberland and Schuylkill counties. He was a passionate pro-life advocate and served as president of Birthright in Frackville for over 10 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Genieve Jones, of Shamokin; sisters, Mary Marconi and Jean Shutt; beloved twin brother, John J. Jones; two infant sons; nephews, Christian and JR.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances E. Jones; his daughter, LynnAnn Jones-Sargent, wife of Johnny L. Sargent; his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Grinaway, of Shamokin; sister-in-law, Rae Jean Jones, of Lancaster. Bill is survived by several nieces and nephews, Jean Ann, Kay, Michelle, Bobby, Todd, Scott and Jeffrey. He is also survived by great-nieces and -nephews, Matthew, Eric, LaRe, Autumn, Troy, Katelyn and Megan; great-great-niece, Everly; great-great-nephews, Christian, JR, AJ and Gio.
Bill had a great love of space, and his ashes will be buried at the National Cemetery at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2020