James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
William Austerberry
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
William C. "Mousey" Austerberry Sr.
William C. "Mousey" Austerberry Sr., 62, of Minersville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.

He was born Jan. 25, 1957, in Pottsville, a son of the late William M. and Lorraine McCready Austerberry.

He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was employed by American Can Corp., Blandon, prior to retiring.

Mousey was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, South Cass Citizen Fire Company, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Pottsville.

Surviving are his children, Nicole Drum, of Pottsville, William C. Austerberry Jr. and Elizabeth Austerberry, both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Austerberry, of Pottsville, Dale Austerberry, of Schuylkill Haven, Virginia Donetti, of Schuylkill Haven, Donna Austerberry, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with Deacon John E. Quirk officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Please share your memories and condolences with Mousey's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
