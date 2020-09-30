Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Annex at High Street Baptist Church
7399 N. High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Smith Obituary

William C. "Bill" Smith, 69, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at his residence.

Bill was born July 10, 1951, in Pottsville, a son of the late Florence E. (Mattern) and William H. Smith Jr.

He was the widower of Virginia L. (Ahrensfield) Smith. Virginia passed away in July of this year.

Bill graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1969 and went on to Vocational Technical School and became a machinist. He worked for Carpenter, Reading, and also did Auto Repair at Werner's Auto Body, Schuylkill Haven.

William is survived by two sons, Dean William, husband of Margaret Smith, of Middletown, and Corey Lee, husband of Megan Smith, of Orwigsburg; grandson, Garrett Smith. Bill is also survived by his sister, Jean Zimmerman, and brother, Ronald F. Smith, husband of Cheryl.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petrusky officiating. There will be a memorial gathering from 1 p.m. until the time of service.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -