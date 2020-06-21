Home

North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
William Charles "Bill" Whyte

William Charles "Bill" Whyte Obituary
William "Bill" Charles Whyte, 85, of Titusville, Fla., passed away peacefully at home Friday afternoon surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Pottsville, and raised in Schuylkill Haven.

He studied at Pennsylvania State University. He was a Vietnam veteran who retired from the Army after 30 years as a sergeant major, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. His military decorations include Army Commendation Medal: Meritorious Service, Republic of Vietnam campaign; First Oak Leaf Cluster: Meritorious Service, 1970-73 and 1979-81; Legion of Merit: Meritorious Service, Directorate of Training and Doctrine. Following his military service, Bill worked for United Technologies, USBI Co., Huntsville, Ala., for nine years. He was a devoted husband and family man in the truest sense.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly; his three children, Tracy Durmick and husband, Gregory, Mike Whyte and wife, Nora, and Gina Galzerano and husband, Theodor; his nine grandchildren, Kerry, Kaylin, Angela, Julie, Billy, Amy, Lyndsey, Sidney and Brandi; his sisters, Ada Horn and Mary Jane Cappel and their husbands, John and Ronnie; nieces and nephews.

Bev and Bill shared their love of travel, adventure and food with their children and grandchildren and enjoyed always being present for their family's many joys and accomplishments.

A service honoring his life will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com. North Brevard Funeral Home is in charge.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2020
