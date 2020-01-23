|
William Collins passed away Jan. 18, 2020.
He was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Pottsville to the late Thomas and June (Poticher) Collins.
He was a social member of American Hose Company No. 2, Pottsville. He enjoyed reading, sports and music.
He is survived by three children, Amy and Billy, of Schuylkill Haven, and Michael, of Pittsburgh; his siblings, Lee, James and Maureen Salem, Marianne Kurtz, Thomas, Michael, Martin and Sarah Krammes, Teresa Hauck and Elizabeth Collins.
A memorial service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 27, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Pastor David Poissant officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020