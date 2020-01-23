Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for William Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Collins Obituary
William Collins passed away Jan. 18, 2020.

He was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Pottsville to the late Thomas and June (Poticher) Collins.

He was a social member of American Hose Company No. 2, Pottsville. He enjoyed reading, sports and music.

He is survived by three children, Amy and Billy, of Schuylkill Haven, and Michael, of Pittsburgh; his siblings, Lee, James and Maureen Salem, Marianne Kurtz, Thomas, Michael, Martin and Sarah Krammes, Teresa Hauck and Elizabeth Collins.

A memorial service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 27, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Pastor David Poissant officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -