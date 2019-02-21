William D. "Butch" Hostetter, 76, of Tower City, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, at his home surrounded by his family after a very brief illness.
Born in Farner, Tenn., Aug. 17, 1942, he was a son of the late William and Sophia Hostetter.
Butch was an Army veteran.
He retired from Local Union 147, working in tunnel construction for over 40 years in New York City, fondly known as "Sandhogs."
He was of the Catholic faith.
Butch enjoyed spending time with his family and riding one of his many Harley motorcycles he had over the years.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Nary Workman Hostetter; four children, Montey Hostetter and his wife, Lucie, Gardiner, N.Y.; Martin Hostetter and his wife, Theresa, of Fort Gay, W.Va.; Tammy Shockley, Waynesboro, and Tonya Shockley and her husband, Jeff, Tower City; six grandchildren, Bailie and Cameron Shockley, Randal and Heather Tomblin, and Jared and Ashley Hostetter; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann and Kathy.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2019