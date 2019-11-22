Home

William D. Wynn, 67, formerly of Tremont, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, after a courageous five-year battle with ALS.

Born in Pottsville, Oct. 1, 1952, he was a son of the late Walter Henry and Betty Irene Brown Wynn.

Bill was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at Fort Indiantown Gap from 1976 to 1998. He then worked as a supervisor with the Army Corps of Engineers, based out of New York, from 1998 until his retirement in 2008.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont, and Swatara Lodge 267 F&AM, Tremont, where he served as past master. Bill was an amateur radio operator, a gun enthusiast and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his two sisters, Carol Rebuck (John), of Tower City, and Christine Wynn (Andrew Kinka), of Pine Grove; three nieces, Jill Fulkrod (Justin), Pamela Thompson and Ricki Kay Deeter; great-niece and -nephew, Jada and Jay Tyler Fulkrod.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial with military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Tremont. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Masonic service at 10:45 a.m. Memorial donations in Bill's name should be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
