William D. Zaremba, 79, of Ringtown, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence.



William was born in Ringtown, Nov. 14, 1939, a son of the late Rose Bielawski and Charles Zaremba.



He was a 1957 graduate of the former Mahanoy Township High School, then served in the Army in the engineer corps overseas in Germany.



He worked on the railroad for 39 years, being hired by the Reading railroad, working for Conrail and then retiring from Norfolk Southern. He worked as a freight brakeman and conductor along the northeast corridor, and loved his job.



He loved working on the family farm on which he was born and lived, where he raised steers for many years and then later two horses.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Adele Powell Zaremba; three sons, William Zaremba, Christopher Zaremba and his wife, Denise, and Daniel Zaremba, all of Ringtown; a sister, Celeste Johnson; three granddaughters, Emily, Samantha and Allison; nephews, Bruce Johnson and Bryan Lutz; a niece, Irene Lipsky.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with William's family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Mary's Church, North Center Street, Ringtown, and everyone is asked to meet at the church. William will be laid to rest in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, during private family services. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.



